OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Don’t want to deal with parking at the Women’s College World Series stadium during the NCAA championship? EMBARK says you can park downtown and take a bus to the game!

The 30-minute express bus service for the NCAA Women’s College World Series will make stops for passengers at the OKC Convention Center and the stadium.

Those who want to use this service can download the Token Transit App to buy a $4 “Adult 1-Day Universal” Pass for the bus and OKC Streetcar.

Courtesy: EMBARK

The bus stop will be located on the southwest corner of the OKC Convention Center.

Attendees can park near at the convention center garage and the nearby Scissortail Park surface lots for $10 per day, or take the streetcar to the Scissortail Stop near the bus pick-up zone.

Service Schedule

Day Start End Thursday, June 2 8:30 am Midnight Friday, June 3 3:30 pm Midnight Saturday, June 4 11:30 am Midnight Sunday, June 5 11:30 am Midnight Monday, June 6 8:30 am Midnight Tuesday, June 7 Off Off Wednesday, June 8 5:00 pm Midnight Thursday, June 9 4:00 pm Midnight Friday, June 10 4:00 pm Midnight

On Thursday, June 1, No. 1 Oklahoma faces No. 8 Northwestern at 1:30 p.m. and No. 7 Oklahoma State faces Arizona Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Learn more at EMBARK’s website.