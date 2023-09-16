OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — EMBARK is offering an express bus route from downtown Oklahoma City to the state fairgrounds from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17.

The express route will also be offered next weekend on September 23 and 24.

State Fair express bus route map. Image from EMBARK.

Fairgoers can park at the OKC Convention Center parking garage or the Scissortail Park surface lot to catch the bus to the fairgrounds.

While the express route won’t run during the weekdays, EMBARK says Routes 009 and 038 serve the fairgrounds regularly during the week.

For more information, visit embarkok.com.