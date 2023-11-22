OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — EMBARK’s new RAPID Northwest bus service is set to begin service on December 3, and will be fare-free for riders until Jan. 1, 2024.

The $28.9 million construction plan was unveiled in May 2022 and began shortly after in June.

The new service will feature bus arrivals every 12 to 15 minutes from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. most days, and runs until 2:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

RAPID NW weekly schedule. Image courtesy EMBARK.

The 9.5-mile long RAPID bus route runs along Classen from downtown Oklahoma City up to Northwest Expressway, featuring 36 stops along the way.

EMBARK-RAPID-NW-mapDownload

For system maps and more information on the RAPID bus service, visit embarkok.com.