OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — EMBARK’s new RAPID Northwest bus service is set to begin service on December 3, and will be fare-free for riders until Jan. 1, 2024.

The $28.9 million construction plan was unveiled in May 2022 and began shortly after in June.

The new service will feature bus arrivals every 12 to 15 minutes from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. most days, and runs until 2:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

RAPID NW weekly schedule. Image courtesy EMBARK.

The 9.5-mile long RAPID bus route runs along Classen from downtown Oklahoma City up to Northwest Expressway, featuring 36 stops along the way.

For system maps and more information on the RAPID bus service, visit embarkok.com.