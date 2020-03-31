EMBARK reducing service amid spread of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although Oklahomans can still catch public transit during the coronavirus pandemic, EMBARK officials say changes are ahead.

Beginning April 5, EMBARK’s schedules will be adjusted in order to protect the safety of customers and employees.

EMBARK bus service in Oklahoma City and Norman will be reduced temporarily to a 12-hour service span.

At the same time, the buses have self-imposed capacity limits with no more than 10-12 people per vehicle. Passengers are required to maintain at least 3-feet between themselves and others.

“Implementing reduced service is against our nature; however, for the safety of our community and employees, it is the right thing to do,” said Jason Ferbrache, EMBARK Administrator. “We’re committed to helping our community access necessities such as food, medicine, and essential employment.”

EMBARK Service Changes – effective April 5, 2020

Oklahoma City Service Area (bold are weekday only routes)

· Weekday service will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

25-Minute service – 023

30-Minute service – 002, 005, 038

45-Minute service – 012, 013, 014

60-Minute Service – 003, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 016, 018, 019 , 022, 040

, 022, 040 Regular Schedule – 015, 024

· Weekends

45-Minute Service – 012, 013, 014, 038

50-Minute Service – 023

60-Minute Service – 002, 003, 005, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 016, 022, 040

· Service on Route 050 (Downtown Circulator) will be suspended

· Weeknight Service will be suspended

Norman Service Area

· Weekday service will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

30-Minute service – 111, 112

60-Minute service – 110, 121

Regular Schedule – 120,124

Service on 144 has already been suspended

EMBARK officials say they have already implemented enhanced cleaning routines and practices for its vehicles and facilities.

“EMBARK’s operation, maintenance, and customer engagement employees continue to selflessly provide the transit services our community deserves in these difficult times – thank you many times over for showing-up and your willingness to serve,” said Ferbrache. “Extreme times call for extreme measures. We’re confident the steps we’re taking today will position EMBARK and the community to bounce back quicker and stronger.”