OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Embark is having it’s half-price sale next week and folks don’t want to miss out! The sale is only valid for daily, weekly, monthly, and annual passes on bus, OKC Streetcar, and now Spokies.

EMBARK is now offering the public a half-price sale on its transit passes from Oct. 1st – 7th.

Transit passes purchased during the half price sale can be used for EMBARK’ Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system – RAPID – which is scheduled to launch Dec. 3rd.

According to Oklahoma City EMBARK’s site, “EMBARK’s half-price sale is a great opportunity for anyone in central Oklahoma to save on passes for their public transit needs,” said Cody Boyd, EMBARK Community Engagement Officer.

Boyd also says. this is the first time EMBARK will include Spokies bike share passes and memberships as part of the sale. With more than 100 total pedal and e-bikes, he said the Spokies fleet provides a way to experience the urban core of the city as well as enjoy the health and environmental benefits of cycling.

“With the upcoming launch of the RAPID and improvements to the fixed-route bus system, EMBARK is preparing to welcome even more transit customers,” Boyd said. “The half-price sale is the perfect time to re-think your commute and save money.”

EMBARK Half-Price Sale Rates:

Universal Fixed-Route Bus, Streetcar, and RAPID Pass

● 24-Hour – Reduced to $2

● 7-Day – Reduced to $7

● 30-Day – Reduced to $25

● Annual – Reduced to $300 Half-price bus passes can be purchased through the Token Transit mobile app or at EMBARK’s downtown transit center, located at 420 N.W. 5th Street.

OKC Streetcar

● 24-Hour – Reduced to $1.50

● 30-Day – Reduced to $16

● Annual – Reduced to $192

OKC Streetcar-only passes also can be purchased on the Token Transit mobile app or at the ticket vending machine at any of the 22 Streetcar platforms.

Spokies

● 24-Hour – Reduced to $6

● 30-Day – Reduced to $10

● Annual – Reduced to $60 Half-price Spokies passes must be purchased using the Spokies mobile app. The app also is used to find, unlock, and activate a bike in a matter of seconds. Passes, memberships and per-minute user fees also will be half-price.

Half-price fares can also be applied to reduced fare rates, which are available for seniors age 65 or older, persons on Medicare or persons with a qualifying disability.

Single-ride fares and ADA paratransit fares are not eligible for the discounted rate.

Visit http://embarkok.com/halfprice to find all the details. To purchase a pass, download the spokies app.

For additional questions on the pass sale, please contact 405-235-RIDE (7433).