OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMBARK and Oklahoma City officials unveiled a new line of RAPID buses Thursday.

The first RAPID bus line, called RAPID Northwest, will connect NW Expressway and Meridian to downtown OKC. The route will have 32 stops and is 9.5 miles each way.

“For frequency and convenience, Bus Rapid Transit is probably the closest we’ll ever get to a subway in OKC,” said Mayor David Holt. “The Rapid will change the way you think about public transit.”

City officials say the RAPID fleet will include nine 40-foot, clean-natural gas New Flyer vehicles with luxury seating and amenities.

Courtesy: Mayor David Holt

“With nearly 40,000 residents and 91,000 jobs along the RAPID Northwest line, it’s estimated that over 20% of the region’s employment base is located within a half-mile of this new, premium transit service,” said City officials.

The $28.9-million construction project will begin next month, and is expected to open Fall 2023.

Mayor Holt says RAPID bus lines to the northeast and south will come through MAPS 4.

RAPID will be added to EMBARK’s services which includes fixed-route bus, OKC Streetcar, Spokies, Oklahoma River Cruises, Mobility Management Services, and Parking.