OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Our Blood Institute (OBI) says the winter weather has exacerbated an already struggling blood supply, leading to an emergency blood shortage.

Blood donors began canceling appointments and blood drives were delayed, forcing the blood supply to critically low levels.

Right now, OBI only has a 1–2-day supply of blood.

For over a week, OBI has been sending out more blood to hospitals than it is bringing in from donors. Officials say this blood shortage has the potential to impact hospitals and patients in need.

So, OBI is urging blood donors to schedule an appointment as soon as weather permits.

“January is always a difficult time, as blood donations are typically slow during the holidays and in the weeks following, and the winter weather is magnifying the problem,” said Dr. John Armitage, Our Blood Institute president and CEO. “Since the start of the year, blood donations are lagging significantly and fewer people are donating. We urgently ask the public to step up and help secure their community blood supply.”

OBI is the primary blood supplier for the state of Oklahoma, exclusively servicing more than 95% of Oklahoma’s hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances, including local health systems like Saint Francis, OU Health, SSM St. Anthony, Integris Health, and Mercy.

“Blood has no substitute,” Armitage said. “Patients across the state rely on blood products to fight cancer, survive trauma and heal after childbirth. Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives.”

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are also welcome.