KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – First responders are on the scene of an explosion near the Kingfisher-Canadian County line Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the scene on NW 248th St. around 2 p.m. Monday.

It appears one person has been taken to the hospital via helicopter, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Fire crews are on the scene to prevent fire spread.

It is unclear what caused the explosion.

This is a developing news story.