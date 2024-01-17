Update @ 3:07 p.m. – Moore Police Department says the accident has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews are on the scene of reported vehicle accident between a car and two semi trucks.

Officials say the accident happened on I-35 near 19th St. in Moore.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol & Moore Police Department confirm, they are on the scene of an accident on Northbound I-35, just north of the 19th street on ramp. One lane of traffic is currently open.

Drivers should expect some delays if traveling north.

KFOR has a team on the scene.

No further information has been released.