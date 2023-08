Car accident on I-40 near Harrah Rd.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Emergency crews have responded to an auto pedestrian accident on I-40.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the incident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Harrah Road Wednesday morning.

Officials say both OHP and the Oklahoma City Fire Department are on scene after reports of a body in the road.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, drivers should expect traffic delays.

No other information is available at this time.