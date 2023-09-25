OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a broken oil line Monday morning.

Broken oil line in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR.

According to officials, the 16-inch line is near 178th and Portland in OKC. Reports say a piece of equipment struck the line and broke it, causing crude oil to pool and run down the road and into storm drains.

OKCFD says crews have contained the leak and there are no life hazards. Workers shut down the pipe, but oil will continue to flow for a while. Storm Water Quality is also working with the oil company in regards to clean up.