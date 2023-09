OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to a bus fire in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Choctaw Road on Thursday.

Officials say the bus was fully engulfed in flames but the passengers on the bus were able to evacuate.

Emergency crews respond to bus fire on I-40. Image KFOR.

Traffic may be slow as the scene is being cleaned up. Eastbound of I-40 is narrowed to one lane at I-240 due to the accident, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

