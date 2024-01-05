YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a deputy on I-40 Friday morning.

According to officials, the accident happened on I-40 near Garth Brooks Blvd.

Accident involving Canadian Co. deputy. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms a Canadian County deputy was hit while standing outside of his vehicle during the crash. That deputy was taken to a nearby hospital.

“We were notified of a collision on I-40 and Garth Brooks and through that investigation right now, obviously it’s still fluid, but a Canadian County deputy was involved in that collision,” said Trooper Preston Cox, Public Information Officer for OHP. “He was on a traffic stop and was struck by another motorist while he was out of his unit.”

No more information is available as the investigation continues.