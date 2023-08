NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Emergency crews are on scene of a critical accident on Highway 9 in Norman.

According to officials, this is a two-car collision that appears to be head-on crash between 108th and 120th Ave. SE and Highway 9.

There is currently no information regarding injuries or fatalities.

The roadway is expected to be closed until the scene is cleaned up.

This is a developing story.