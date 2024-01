OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews are responding to a fatal accident on Portland at the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Officials say the single-car accident happened in the southbound lanes of Portland. Police are shutting down the southbound lanes at NW 150th as well as the northbound lanes at NW 122nd.

According to Oklahoma City Police, one person has passed away in the accident.

Drivers can expect traffic delays.

Visit KFOR’s Live Traffic Map for updates.