OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to a fatal car accident in Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the single-car crash happened near 119th and Western Ave. near Westmoore High School.

According to Westmoore HS, the south entrance of the school is closed due to the wreck, but school officials confirm a student was not involved. The north entrance will be used for drop-off.

There may be traffic delays on Western as crews takes care of the scene.

No more information is available at this time.