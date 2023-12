OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to a reported house fire near Northeast 8th Street and North Bath Avenue on Friday afternoon.

House fire near NE 8th St. and N Bath Ave. Image courtesy KFOR.

Firefighters battled heavy flames at the scene, and were able to extinguish the blaze just before 4 p.m.

No other details regarding possible injuries or the cause of the fire are available at this time.