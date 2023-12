OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday afternoon.

According to OKCFD, the fire ignited at a home near SE 33rd and Post just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found the home heavily involved in the fire.

Officials say the residents of the home were able to make it out safely and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the is still under investigation.