According to officials, authorities is searching for Kameron Jenkins. If seen, call 911.

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to a reported officer-involved shooting in near Davis.

According to the Davis News, the shooting happened along I-35 near Davis, Oklahoma. Reports say an officer and suspect were both shot.

Cleveland County has confirmed to KFOR that one of their deputies was involved in a shooting.

OSBI will be the lead agency on this investigation and is expected to release some information soon.

There is a large police presence in several areas near where the shooting happened. Law enforcement officials are searching for a possible second suspect.

Davis Public Schools have been placed on lockdown.

The deputy has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The deputy’s condition is currently unknown.

Deputy transported to hospital after shooting. Image KFOR.
