OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Thursday.

According to officials, three inmates in a pod overdosed on an unknown substance.

Mark Opgrande with the OCDC says jail staff administered Narcan and one detainee needed CPR.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene.

All three inmates were alert and talking when they were sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

“Staff did an incredible job responding and saved three lives,” said Opgrande. “We have our investigators looking into what they took, as well as conducting searches in the pod.”

Opgrande says the investigation into what they took and how they obtained it will be ongoing for awhile.