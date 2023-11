BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to a rollover car accident involving a utility pole Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the single-car accident happened near NW 30th and Rockwell in Bethany around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Allegedly, the driver cannot be removed from the vehicle until the power to the utility pole is shut off. It is unknown if anyone else is in the vehicle or if they sustained any injuries.

No more information is available at this time.