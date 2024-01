OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident early Friday morning.

Rollover accident on I-44. Image KFOR.

According to officials, the accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-44 near May around 3:30 a.m.

The accident shut down the roadway temporarily as crews cleaned up the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

No injuries have been reported.