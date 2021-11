YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A school bus was hit by a pickup truck near Yukon on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 4 was overhead following the collision at Highway 66 and Banner Road.

The pickup rear-ended the Yukon Public Schools bus.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to the scene.

Chopper 4 pilot Mason Dunn said he did not see an ambulance or fire truck at the scene.

It is unknown if any students were onboard the bus.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.