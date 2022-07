GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to a train wreck outside of Chickasha Monday afternoon.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was above the scene and reports a tractor trailer cab was hit by the train and traveled about a quarter-of-a-mile down the tracks as the train came to a stop.

Chopper 4 Pilot Mason Dunn reports the driver of the truck has died.

Train Crash near Chickasha. Image McIntyre Law KFOR Chopper 4

This wreck happened several miles north of Chickasha near Highway 81.

This is a developing story and ongoing investigation.