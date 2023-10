OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to a vehicle accident in Oklahoma City on Monday.

According to officials, the accident happened near NW 50th and Portland around 1:30 p.m.

NW 50th and Portland accident. Image KFOR.

The rear driver’s side tire of one vehicles ended up on the hood of the other vehicle during the accident.

As of now, the cause of the crash is unknown and there are no reports of injuries.