UPDATE @ 5:28 P.M.

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that one person has died following a head-on collision in southwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency crews are responding to a head-on collision involving a sedan and a pickup truck near Southwest 15th Street and Morgan Road.

SW 15th St. and Morgan Rd. Image KFOR.

Video from McIntyre Law Chopper 4 shows both vehicles sustained heavy damage and deployed air bags as a result of the crash.

No information on the number of people involved or the extent of their injuries is available at this time.

This is a developing story.