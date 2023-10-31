UPDATE @ 5:28 P.M.
The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that one person has died following a head-on collision in southwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency crews are responding to a head-on collision involving a sedan and a pickup truck near Southwest 15th Street and Morgan Road.
Video from McIntyre Law Chopper 4 shows both vehicles sustained heavy damage and deployed air bags as a result of the crash.
No information on the number of people involved or the extent of their injuries is available at this time.
This is a developing story.