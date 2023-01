PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Emergency repairs are underway along a stretch of I-35 south of the metro.

The underside of the bridge, which crosses over State Hwy 39 in Purcell, was damaged when a large piece of equipment on a truck drove underneath it.

Several lanes are narrowed while the bridge is being repaired.

Crews are expected to continue working on it through the rest of the week.