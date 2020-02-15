Emmy-winning TV show host coming to OKC to supercharge classroom science

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Emmy-winning science TV show host will give local teachers tips on how to supercharge science education in the classroom.

Steve Spangler, the host of FOX television show ‘Xploration DIY Sci,’ will hold a one-day professional development experience from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Science Museum Oklahoma, 2020 Remington Place, according to a Science Museum news release.

Spangler’s interactive ‘Everyday STEM’ workshop – ideal for pre-K to eighth grade teachers – features over 30 engaging activities and “identifies the connections between education concepts, hands-on experiences and real world applications to help teachers make the most of their classroom time,” according to the news release.

“We’re excited to welcome Steve Spangler back to SMO for this extraordinary workshop experience. We’ll be up and moving, exploring new concepts, building connections between presentation strategy and curriculum, and of course, having a lot of fun from the moment we get started — Steve doesn’t do science any other way,” said Eileen Castle, director of the Oklahoma Museum Network.

Workshop registration is “first come, first serve” and costs $25. Registration begins 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, and can be completed on the museum’s website or by phone, (405) 602-3760.

“All paid participants will receive a $25 gift card to SMO’s gift shop, a take-home kit filled with experiment materials, a 65-page activity guide, science resources to use in the classroom and museum admission thanks to the Oklahoma Museum Network funded by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation and Science Museum Oklahoma,” the news release states.

Participants can choose to purchase a $10 box lunch from the museum’s cafe when registering.

Registration is restricted to classroom teachers and is limited to one teacher per transaction. Refunds are not available after Feb. 26, according to the news release.

“There is not sit-and-watch to this training — teachers will leave energized and with engaging activities that they can share with their students immediately. Steve, a former classroom teacher himself, delivers teaching strategies that will inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers,” Castle added.

Click here to learn more about Spangler.