Employee at Oklahoma County Detention Center arrested following child pornography complaint

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested an employee at the Oklahoma County Jail following a child pornography complaint.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to the Oklahoma County Jail following an incident with an employee.

According to the arrest report, the suspect had her personal cell phone on her person inside the jail during a random search.

According to the Detention Center, the employee violated policy by bringing in a cell phone into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

At that point, her cell phone was confiscated and she gave officials permission to search the phone.

When they searched the phone, officials told police that they found child pornography on the device that warranted further investigation.

The suspect, who was identified as 31-year-old Emma Yandell, was arrested on a complaint of buying, procuring, or possessing child pornography.

“We will continue to be proactive and vigilant in our efforts to keep contraband out of the jail,” said Greg Williams, CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center. “We will not tolerate any employee, contract worker or visitor who violates policy or laws which were put in place to protect detainees and our employees.”