Employee injured after shooting at Oklahoma City business

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City left one person injured.

Just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a shooting call at a business near N.W. 38th and Newport.

According to authorities, a male employee was inside the business when an armed male suspect entered the business.

Shots were exchanged between the suspect and the employee, but the employee inside the business was not shot.

The suspect left the store, and it is unknown whether he was injured.

A female employee was outside in her vehicle when she heard the shots. She realized she had been struck by gunfire, and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

