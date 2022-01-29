OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Court documents filed earlier this week reveal an employee at a metro Family Dollar’s perhaps brilliant way of helping police track down an alleged crook.

Just before noon on a January Tuesday afternoon, Kenta Watson, 44, walked into the Family Dollar on SE 15th Street.

“He took a glance around the front and, the next thing you know, he just started walking back towards my register area and I was like, ‘What can I get? Can I help you? Can I help you?’ And then I saw the knife and I knew what he wanted,” the employee said to the 911 dispatcher just minutes after the robbery.

Kenta Watson

He held the employee at knifepoint, stealing nearly $600 and the employee’s cell phone. But what he didn’t know:

“I put the cash tracker in the bag,” the employee told the dispatcher.

Therefore, it wasn’t hard for police to track Watson down. The device showed he was at a house only about 400 feet away.

According to the court documents, police found Watson “sweating profusely” with “several bills of money in both pockets.” He was taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center and booked for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The employee said she was still shaken up from the incident and did not want to speak about it.

Watson’s court date is set for Feb. 15.