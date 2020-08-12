EMSA: 18 people sickened with heat-related illnesses since Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although Oklahoma has seen a milder summer than normal, EMSA paramedics are still concerned about heat-related illnesses.

EMSA issued a heat alert on Saturday after responding to several calls related to the heat.

On Tuesday, EMSA responded to five heat-related illnesses and two of those patients were taken to the hospital.

Since the heat alert was issued on Saturday, 18 people have been sickened by the heat and humidity.

The heat alert will remain active until the heat subsides.

This is the fourth heat alert EMSA has issued this summer.

EMSA officials are offering the following tips on how to stay safe during high temperatures:

• Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

• No alcohol or caffeine.

• If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

• Don’t limit your air conditioning.

• Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

• Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

