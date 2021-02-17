EMSA: 911 overloaded with calls about power outages, medical devices

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many people are concerned about the thought of losing power to their homes, EMSA officials are stressing that you shouldn’t panic.

For the past two days, Southwest Power Pool reported that its grid was overloaded.

“We could be in and out of this situation between now and Thursday,” COO of SPP Lanny Nickell said.

As a result, OG&E and other local electric companies have been forced to implement rolling blackouts across the region.

While no one likes the thought of losing electricity in these conditions, the threat is terrifying for Oklahomans who are dependent upon electricity to breathe.

“They are going to do it for us,” Max McCulley, a 64-year-old Oklahoma City man who relies on oxygen, said. “They are going to turn our damn power off?”

McCulley tells KFOR he’s terrified of losing power because for him, it’s life or death.

“If the power goes out,” McCulley said. “My tank goes off within 30 seconds.”

OG&E spokesman David Kimmel says it will be up to customers to prepare for any potential blackout.

“Unfortunately, we just can’t do anything. We can’t isolate our outages to prevent those from impacting people who are, you know, certain homes on a circuit. So those folks who have the oxygen, they need to be prepared with extra tanks or a backup power supply for their machines. There’s just not a whole lot we can do in a situation like this when we have to move so quickly. The fortunate thing is these outages are controlled and they don’t last for more than an hour to an hour-and-a-half, so hopefully we get the power back up very quickly,” Kimmel said.

EMSA officials say if you rely on medical equipment that needs electricity, you should call your medical provider to come up with a plan if a blackout affects your area.

If you are in an emergency situation, call 911.

However, EMSA says its 911 communications center saw an influx of calls from people who rely on powered medical equipment or have refrigerated medications.

“Given weather conditions, yesterday’s 911 call volume during the outage was not sustainable,” EMSA Chief Public Affairs Officer Adam Paluka said in a release.

With more outages possible, EMSA officials say they want residents to have a plan if they lose power.

Before contacting 911, patients should contact their doctor about a power outage plan for medical devices powered by electricity and refrigerated medicines.

Patients should find out how long medication can be stored at higher temperatures, and get specific guidance for any medications or machines that are life-sustaining.