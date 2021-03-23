EMSA academy made up entirely of women for the first time

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is historic. The first all-female recruitment class is now learning how to save lives.

More than a half-dozen women at EMSA in Oklahoma City are learning how to deal with everything from ghastly traffic accident injuries to gunshot wounds.

“We spend four weeks in the classroom,” said Tyler Wedman, EMSA’s Divisional Chief of Clinical Affairs. “These recruits are going to learn everything from cardiac arrest care to trauma management, medication treatment, All of our treatment protocols and policies.”

An EMSA academy member learning life-saving methods.

But these recruits also bring something not taught in any classroom.

“We bring an empathy and compassion to the field,” says training paramedic, Angela Corelli-Keeton. “Of course, a female patient will feel more comfortable with a female medic. Especially if we’re delivering a baby, or dealing with anything that is female related.”

A member of EMSA’s newest recruit class learning how to save lives.

And she says she hopes more women will see EMSA and EMS as a career.

“EMS has generally been very male-heavy. Everybody looks the same. They are all young, white males. So, in this academy, they’re all females and we have any kind of age. It also shows EMS is becoming more diversified.”

After the classroom instruction, the female recruits will hit the streets of Oklahoma City with instructors to get hands on training.