EMSA CEO, president resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) President and CEO Jim Winham has resigned from his position.

EMSA announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Winham’s resignation is effective immediately.

“I want to thank Jim for his many years of service to EMSA and his commitment to leading the organization–most notably his leadership through a continuing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wiley Williams, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. “The Board will meet later this week to accept Winham’s resignation and confirm the interim appointments. I anticipate the Board will conduct a nationwide search to identify a permanent CEO and COO who will uphold EMSA’s standard to ensure the organization is providing the highest quality emergency medical care possible to the Oklahomans it serves. In the interim, I am confident that our leadership team, with their extensive experience managing emergency service provider operations, will successfully guide the organization through this transition period.”

EMSA and Winham have come under fire in recent years.

A KFOR investigation uncovered major delays in EMSA response times.

Documents obtained exclusively by News 4 reveal some patients waited an hour or longer for EMSA to arrive, the result of a management shift at EMSA and hospital intake caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMSA delays were so significant last year, City of Oklahoma City officials changed long-standing policy at the fire department to allow firefighters to transport patients in need of life saving medical care.

City officials told KFOR they were not happy with response times at EMSA and would be re-evaluating the relationship with the ambulance service.

Williams asked Chief Compliance and Chief Administrative Officer Johna Easley to serve as interim President and CEO.

Easley joined EMSA in 2009. A news release says she has extensive public health and healthcare system management experience, and held command staff positions during large-scale response operations.

Williams also asked EMSA Chief Information Officer Frank Gresh to serve as interim Chief Operating Officer.

Gresh has been with EMSA for over 23 years and has 37 years of EMS operations experience.