OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The fourth heat alert of 2022 continues after Oklahoma City EMSA officials say they responded to eight heat-related illness calls Monday – most coming from the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

As of 7 p.m. Sept. 19, paramedics had responded to eight suspected heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City area.

Authorities say they recommend everyone take heat precautions when spending time outside.

If you’re planning to head to the fair, there are ways to stay cool.

“We have plenty of buildings that are air conditioned, so we encourage people to go inside if they need to get a little relief,” said Scott Munz, with the Oklahoma State Fair. “Sit down on one of the benches. There’s some shade structures around. We have some trees located throughout the property.”

Fair staff says should you need help, it’s always readily available.

“Anybody of authority, anybody who’s on a golf cart, anybody who’s wearing a badge, you know, we’ve got a lot of people around the property monitoring what’s going on,” said Munz.

The carnival portion of the fair is working on setting up misting stations so people can get relief there also.

Paramedics also provided the following heat safety tips:

Pre-hydration is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Also take plenty of breaks in the shade.

No alcohol or caffeine

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space during the day

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running errands, yard work, or physical activity.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

