EMSA responds to more heat-related emergencies in Oklahoma City metro, maintains Medical Heat Alert

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA officials are continuing a Medical Heat Alert through Saturday as heat-related emergencies continue to occur among Oklahoma City metro area residents.

The ambulance service responded to six heat-related emergency calls in the metro as of 3 p.m. Friday.

EMSA personnel have responded to 43 heat-related emergencies since midnight Wednesday.

“EMSA is asking everyone to take precautions before going outdoors,” EMSA officials said. “With high temperatures and heat indexes forecasted for this weekend, we are reminding residents to take heat precautions now.”

The following are heat-related safety tips from EMSA:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Medical Heat Alerts are issued when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. EMSA’s current Medical Heat Alert is its first of 2021.

The Heat Alert will continue until temperatures drop significantly.