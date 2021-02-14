EMSA: Don’t go out in the dangerous temperatures even for a few minutes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders are asking Oklahomans to stay home if at all possible to avoid the risks on the roadway.

Adam Paluka, with EMSA, says the roads could become treacherous as snow continues to fall across the state.

“So what I’ve heard from EMSA supervisors right now is that the blowing and drifting snow is increasingly becoming a problem. And for having to navigate around some of those drifts, it is creating a few problems in terms of having to avoid some roads to get to our patients. As many people who can stay off the roads, stay home, stay warm. That is really going to help our fellow first responders make sure that we can get to those folks who need us most,” Paluka said.

In the past week, EMSA paramedics have responded to 17 emergency calls related to cold exposure in the Oklahoma City area.

“You need to take your cell phone with you when you head outside for any reason and no matter how long you think you’ll be outside. Even if it’s to get the paper quickly or to get the mail, you need to assume you’ll be outside for five hours, not five minutes. That means that you dress in layers, proper shoes. If you do fall, you could be out there for a prolonged period of time. If you’re not dressed properly, those cold temperatures are going to affect you pretty quickly,” he said.

In preparation of the bitter temperatures, OG&E crews and OHP troopers are trying to limit the amount of time their crews are out in the elements.

The National Weather Service says with wind chills dipping to -25 degrees, officials say people can get frostbite within 15 minutes.

While Oklahomans are encouraged to stay indoors, EMSA paramedics say they don’t have the option to stay inside away from the cold.

“So we’ve been working with our crews for the past week to try and prepare them for what they were going to experience this morning, and we can’t necessarily utilize some of those time limits because if a patient needs us, we can’t stop giving care just because we’ve reached a certain time limit. We really tried to be proactive about allowing medics to wear warmer clothing that may not be within the uniform protocol just so that they can stay warm and just maintaining some sort of identifier that says they’re with EMSA. We’ve also encouraged them to wear cleats on their work shoes to give them some better traction when they’re outside. We’ve also tried to encourage to always have a spare set of socks, gloves, and hat because if those things get wet and you don’t have a dry set, that’s going to increase your chances of developing cold exposure or hypothermia symptoms. Our medics can’t treat folks if they’ve fallen under the conditions as well,” he said.