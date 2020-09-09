EMSA files lawsuit for breach of contract

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA officials say they have filed a lawsuit against another company for what they say is a breach of contract.

On Wednesday, EMSA filed a lawsuit against American Medical Response, Inc. after officials said AMR refused to pay more than $16 million in contractual obligations.

EMSA holds the ambulance license with the state of Oklahoma. EMSA owns and leases things like ambulances, equipment and other infrastructure and collects revenues.

It contracted with AMR since 2013 to provide the ambulance services and staffing for certain areas.

However, EMSA officials say AMR has refused to pay the amount due under their contract.

“While we regret having to take legal action against AMR, we must act in the best interest of the Oklahomans we serve, which includes being fiscally responsible with patient and taxpayer dollars,” said Wiley Williams, Chairman of the EMSA Board. “EMSA’s number one priority remains to provide the highest quality emergency medical care possible, and I want to emphasize that this lawsuit will not result in any interruption to EMSA’s services.”

