EMSA Heat Alert to remain in effect as dozens fall victim to intense heat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of people in Oklahoma have been adversely affected by high temperatures over the past two weeks.

“Nearly 50 Oklahomans have fallen victim to the heat and humidity since EMSA issued the ‘Heat Alert’ eleven days ago,” an Emergency Medical Services Authority news release states.

EMSA’s Heat Alert is being extended throughout the weekend, and officials are urging community members to take caution during the intense summer heat.

“Paramedics advise pre-hydrating and continuing to hydrate throughout the day. Wear light colored clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade. Always keep your cell phone charged and with you should you need to call 911,” the news release states.

Saturday is expected to reach a high of 98 degrees Fahrenheit, and 100 degree temperatures are expected across much of next week, according to the 4Warn seven-day forecast.

The Heat Alert will remain in effect until temperatures decrease significantly, the news release states.