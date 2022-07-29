OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s Emergency Medical Services Authority has cancelled their previous heat alert for the Oklahoma City area after a halt in heat-related illness calls.

After the recent drop in temperatures, EMSA has received zero heat-related calls as of Thursday, allowing this past heat alert to expire.

EMSA has released safety tips to help prevent heat-related illness if temperature begin to climb once more.

Pre-hydration, light-colored clothing and utilizing air conditioning in public spaces can be helpful.