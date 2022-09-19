OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA has issued its fourth medical heat alert of 2022 after paramedics responded to several heat-related calls.

As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, paramedics had responded to 9 suspected heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City area.

Officials say a majority of those calls came from the Oklahoma State Fair.

Two patients had to be taken to the hospital.

Authorities say they recommend everyone take heat precautions when spending time outside.

Paramedics also provided the following heat safety tips:

Pre-hydration is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Also take plenty of breaks in the shade.

No alcohol or caffeine

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space during the day

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running errands, yard work, or physical activity.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.