EMSA issues first Heat Alert of 2021 for Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA officials are issuing a Medical Heat Alert after paramedics responded to seven heat-related emergency calls by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

EMSA is asking everyone to take precautions before going outdoors.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

This is the first EMSA Medical Heat Alert of 2021.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures decrease significantly.