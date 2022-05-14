OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) issued its first Medical Heat Alert of 2022 on Saturday.
EMSA issued the Heat Alert after paramedics responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in Oklahoma City as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The ambulance service issues Medical Heat Alerts when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. Heat Alerts stay in effect until temperatures and/or heat-related call volume decrease significantly, EMSA officials said.
EMSA provided the following heat safety tips for community members:
- PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
- No alcohol or caffeine.
- If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
- Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.
The 4 Warn Forecast shows a high of 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, and 90-plus degree temperatures throughout next week, except for Monday.