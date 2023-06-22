EMSA is seeing a rise in heat-related illness among Oklahoma City metro area community members. Image KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures continue to rise across the Sooner State, EMSA is issuing its first Medical Heat Alert of 2023.

Officials with EMSA say paramedics have responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City service area as of 11 p.m. on June 21.

EMSA issues a heat alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

If you plan to be out in the heat, EMSA recommends you take heat precautions over the coming days and weekend.

Heat Safety Tips:

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before being out in the summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors

Take plenty of breaks in the shade

No alcohol or caffeine

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public area with air conditioning during the day

Don’t limit your air conditioning use

Use the buddy system if working outdoors

Check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors

EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures or heat-related calls decrease significantly.