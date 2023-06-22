OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures continue to rise across the Sooner State, EMSA is issuing its first Medical Heat Alert of 2023.
Officials with EMSA say paramedics have responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City service area as of 11 p.m. on June 21.
EMSA issues a heat alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.
If you plan to be out in the heat, EMSA recommends you take heat precautions over the coming days and weekend.
Heat Safety Tips:
- Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before being out in the summer heat
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors
- Take plenty of breaks in the shade
- No alcohol or caffeine
- If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public area with air conditioning during the day
- Don’t limit your air conditioning use
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors
- Check on elderly neighbors
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors
EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures or heat-related calls decrease significantly.