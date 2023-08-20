OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA has issued yet another Medical Heat Alert on Sunday, August 20.

According to EMSA, medics responded to seven suspected heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City area Saturday, August 19.

EMSA says two patients were transported to nearby hospitals due to their symptoms.

Heat Safety Tips:

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before being out in the summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors

Take plenty of breaks in the shade

No alcohol or caffeine

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public area with air conditioning during the day

Don’t limit your air conditioning use

Use the buddy system if working outdoors

Check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors

EMSA issues a heat alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures or heat-related calls decrease significantly.