EMSA issues Heat Alert in Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) has issued a Heat Alert in the Oklahoma City metro area after being called to numerous heat-related emergencies.

“EMSA paramedics responded to (5) five heat-related emergency calls in the Oklahoma City Metro area this afternoon,” an EMSA news release states.

EMSA officials issued the Heat Alert Tuesday evening and urged community members to take “extreme caution when going outdoors.”

Officials provided the following safety tips:

• PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

• No alcohol or caffeine.

• If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

• Don’t limit your air conditioning.

• Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

• Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Tuesday’s Heat Alert is the second one issued this summer.

“The Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures decrease significantly,” the news release states.

