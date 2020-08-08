EMSA issues Heat Alert in Oklahoma following multiple heat-related emergencies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency Medical Services Authority officials issued a Heat Alert on Saturday after responding to a flurry of heat-related emergencies.

Five people called 9-1-1 between 1-3 p.m. Saturday and reported becoming sick because of the heat, according to an EMSA news release.

“EMSA is urging anyone going outdoors to be extra careful,” the news release states.

The Heat Alert will remain active until the heat subsides.

The 4Warn Forecast shows that temperatures will remain in the mid 90s for the next seven days.

EMSA offers the following tips on how to stay safe during high temperatures:

• RE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

• No alcohol or caffeine.

• If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

• Don’t limit your air conditioning.

• Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

• Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

