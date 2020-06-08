EMSA issues Heat Alert, urging caution when going outdoors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA paramedics have issued the first Heat Alert of the year as summertime heat is expected to stick around in the forecast for several days.

A Heat Alert is issued when five or more people call 911 specifically naming “heat” as the cause of their emergency.

On Sunday, paramedics responded to six heat-related emergency calls in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Plan your schedule to allow for frequent breaks indoors, if possible.

Tips to help you stay healthy in the heat:

Pre-hydration is key to preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Also, don’t limit your air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA warns that no pets or children should be left in cars, even when the heat alert isn’t in effect. Temperatures can escalate quickly inside a vehicle.

This Heat Alert will remain in effect until temps decrease substantially.