OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dangerous heat is back in Oklahoma, so EMSA is issuing its second heat alert of 2023.

Officials with EMSA say paramedics have responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City service area as of 2 p.m. Thursday. Two of those patients were taken to the hospital for their symptoms.

If you plan to be out in the heat, EMSA recommends you take heat precautions over the coming days and weekend.

Heat Safety Tips:

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before being out in the summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors

Take plenty of breaks in the shade

No alcohol or caffeine

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public area with air conditioning during the day

Don’t limit your air conditioning use

Use the buddy system if working outdoors

Check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors

EMSA issues a heat alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures or heat-related calls decrease significantly.